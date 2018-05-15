New video appearing to show officer punch teen at shopping mall under review

Newly released mall security video gives a bird’s-eye view of a physical confrontation between a Wisconsin police officer and a teen, leading to the officer’s allegedly punching the teen multiple times in the head while trying to arrest him.

A separate bystander’s recording of the incident, which occurred Friday at the Mayfair Mall parking lot in Wauwatosa, had already gone viral, sparking the Original Black Panthers of Milwaukee, a civil rights group, to call for the officer to be fired and charged, according to The Associated Press.

The Wauwatosa Police Department, in a statement sent to ABC News, said it received a call from mall security requesting police assistance for five males at the mall allegedly causing a disturbance.

One of the responding officers tried to talk to a couple of the males involved in the alleged disturbance, the statement said, but one of them refused to speak and began a physical altercation with the officer who was trying to detain him.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct, battery and resisting an officer, authorities said.

“I can assure you that we take all situations seriously when they involve a use of force by our officers,” Wauwatosa police Chief Barry Weber said in the statement. “We thoroughly review all incidents in which force is used by an officer and will do so in this incident, as well.”

It’s unclear in either video who started the physical confrontation.

The longer mall security video is inconclusive and the video shot by bystander Tyrone Jackson only shows the teen’s being held and allegedly punched by the officer.

“I wanted to help, but then I didn't want to get myself in no trouble as well,” Jackson told ABC Milwaukee station WISN-TV. “I feel like he [the officer] could have used better force than that, punching him in the face.”

His video only shows a small segment of the interaction between the two. Police have begun an internal review of the incident, according to their statement.