Video captures FedEx plane's engine in flames after bird collision

The flight was bound for Indianapolis when the incident occurred.

A FedEx cargo plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport after colliding with a bird shortly after takeoff, igniting an engine fire.

Footage captured just before 8 a.m. on Saturday shows flames erupting from beneath the aircraft as it ascended.

FedEx Flight 3609 was headed for Indianapolis when the incident occurred.

“FedEx Flight 3609 from Newark to Indianapolis experienced a bird strike during takeoff. Our crew declared an emergency and returned safely to Newark. We are thankful for the quick actions of our crew and first responders,” a representative from FedEx told ABC News.

Sofiane Zeblah, who witnessed and recorded the aftermath, described the sight to ABC News.

"I was driving and saw something falling and then fire start on the right wing engine. I believe a bird went through the engine, a big bird," Zeblah said. "I was in shock. I stopped immediately on the turnpike. Thankfully nothing happened."