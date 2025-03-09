1 arrested after Southern University hazing death

Authorities said "more arrests are expected" in connection with the death of Southern University student Caleb Wilson.

March 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live