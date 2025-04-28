1 dead, at least 5 injured, in university shooting in North Carolina

Elizabeth City State University police said they are continuing to investigate. This is no confirmed suspect at this time.

April 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live