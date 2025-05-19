1 dead after shooting inside Las Vegas gym: Police

"We no longer have a threat to the public," Undersheriff Andrew Walsh said.

May 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live