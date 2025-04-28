1 dead, others injured after 'big yacht' crashes into Clearwater Ferry in Florida

One person died in a mass casualty event after a boat crashed into Clearwater Ferry in Florida. The boat that struck the ferry fled the scene.

April 28, 2025

