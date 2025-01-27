1 pedestrian killed, several hurt in hit-and-run spree in Florida

The 47-year-old suspect, who has not been publicly identified, was shot and killed by police.

January 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live