1 suspect in deadly home invasion arrested, 2nd suspect remains at large

One of the two suspects in the Pennsylvania home invasion shooting that left a young man dead and his mother critically wounded has been apprehended.

December 12, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live