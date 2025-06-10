1-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car for 9 hours in Louisiana

Joseph Boatman, 32, has been arrested for second-degree murder after he allegedly left his 1-year-old daughter in a hot car for over nine hours, police said.

June 10, 2025

