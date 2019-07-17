Transcript for 10-month-old dies in hot car in Richmond

Terrifying statistics show twenty children have died so far this year in America because a hot car deaths this is according to the national City Council. Twentieth happened today in which meant. The mother tells the news she drove home from my client and solve our ten month old daughter Clinton's. The month says she left her daughter inside while putting the groceries away she says she came back out no more than twenty minutes leader. And notice her daughter's lips turn from pink to blue. The mother says she put her feet in a pull back. Try to revive her then called 911. Police arrived to her home romper Tanya road at two this afternoon the little girl was taken to the hospital where she died. Neighbors are shaken up. Yes say. There are more feeling good I could a division of the relay that could damage it. Kids in cars dot org say last year it was the deadliest year for children left in hot cars a total of 52 kids died nationwide. Virginia ranks number nine in the nation with 29 children who have died from heat strokes inside cars across the state since 1994. Over. Reminder for all parents tonight. As temperatures climb so does the danger for children to harmful.

