Transcript for 10% of US population has received at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Those spring ABC news medical contributor doctor Jay bot to break the sell down forests and doctor Bob thanks for being here how urban development do you think this is to have big pharmacy chains like Walgreens and CVS. Starting to administer code vaccines. Dan thanks for having me I think it's incredibly important we know pharmacies. Have been a mainstay for flu shots and shingles vaccines and other. Immunizations. And we know that B industries capable. Of acceding nines and people are a monthly basis so this'll provide. Vaccinations in communities gets those shots and arms and help us try to you manage this race against time. The variants that are emerging and so it's critically important they're trained. And they know how to do this and so they got to be one of those sites that. People can go to. Because it sort of meet somewhere in era. And now we just heard some states are rolling back some of their code that restrictions in the next few days on the one hand. There are lots of concerns about these new variants out there on the other hand numbers are declining. And we can't stay shut down forever so what do you think about the timing here. So I think that it I know it's hard people want to get back to their daily lives they want to do the things that they used to do they want to get moving. But we've seen this story come. To us before. Where we get lax. We let our guard down and cases rise. We and we don't yet know the impact. A vaccinations we know that in certain. Communities it certainly making a difference we know that over the long term it will. But yeah it's critically important. That we are mascot. We keep artist stands minimize those council gatherings. And ensure that we're doing things we need you. To curb transmission because the last community spread there is the last case or have go Australasian the lowest depths. It is there's a sense of how much the lower case numbers we've seen lately are due to vaccinations. If so given that so far about at 10%. Of Americans and got at least one vaccine dose. You know it's impossible and other causes of declining cases are capitalizations given so few of the population's been vaccinated. You part of immunity is not only immunity delivered by vaccination but also natural immunity. For those folks that have gotten infected with cogan nineteen. And so. We've seen in certain communities and certain groups of people where it has made a difference for example Abby Elliott are departed semi 5% of their votes vaccinated. And their daily number other tests it dropped. This is a sign that that vaccines are showing. Impact. Just as they did it and there are clinical trials and just am I know colleagues of mine. Coogan vaccinated vs those that haven't. Ending in even small groups those folks have gotten vaccinated not tested positive whereas those that have not been vaccinated path. So we're seeing real life examples. I think it's gonna take some time are required by federal Archer's. The FaceBook also now says it's launching a campaign to corrective vaccine disinformation. What are you hoping to see from this campaign what kind of concerns have you seen in the communities you serve. I think we've got to do everything we can't collectively to fight misinformation. And the anti vax movement. Yet we in my community were 80% of my patients are black. I've seen. Their challenges. From that the history. Of mistrust as opposed. You Tuskegee Henrietta lacks and the everyday discrimination racism that these communities might face. Further contribute to mistrust your one. Myth about a vaccine side effect. Could lead to a community feeling very differently about getting vaccinated 5% of black Americans have been vaccinated vs 60% white Americans. And twice restate that reporting. We know overnight dean has disproportionate people card in poor communities. We've got to do everything we can. To help move them along. To get vaccinated sometimes try patients it's not just the first conversation but it takes three or four. Conversations that takes me holding their hand it takes me needing them. In their community in order to help them understand. That we're here to support them to keep them safe and keep their found him up on six. Yeah and one concern that I heard of this is both with testing and with vaccination is that people are afraid they'll be exposed when they go to get the tester when they go in this case to get the vaccine. What do you say to that concern. I think it's certainly isn't valid concern I think on the conversation I've got my patients I know my colleagues about. Is that but the places that are testing backs named by mark are doing the things that they need to do to keep people. Safe and yeah I think it's in those kinds of one on one conversations are larger scale education. In communities that makes it I also think that we've got to re orient people. Around the notion that their vaccine side effects it's really a big difference between side effects. Vs the immune system working and once you get the vaccine to help. Bill antibodies so that they can keep people say. I think I'm also the conversation about you we live with corona viruses every day before cogan nineteen and after cover ninety and so. It's really about getting people vaccinated and save so we can decrease community spread and entry what we do. Other infections. Doctor Dave not great to have you today thank you. Thanks Ramadan everywhere you tenth.

