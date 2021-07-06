Transcript for 10-year-old boy among victims of weekend gun violence

Gun violence continues to surge in cities across the country Miami Dade County seeing its second mass shooting in a week. Three killed another six injured when gunfire erupted following a graduation party. County with a new program. Operation summer heat a twelve week initiative to combat the recent spike in shootings across the city of Chicago at least 39 people wounded and five killed by gun violence since Friday night. And hopefully. That people would stop opening up that amount god given the detective to information. Very often it's in kissing children caught in the crossfire. In New York Justin Wallace a ten year old boy killed his uncle wounded when a suspect opened fire into his home the mayor of New York City build a blog ZO meeting with the boy's family vowing to bring the killer to justice his body camera video showing an NYPD officer rushing to help a four year old girl hit by gunfire in Times Square last month. Days later in Minneapolis a six year old and I Allen struck in the head by a stray bullet all riding in a car with her mom. Later dying at the hospital. And two weeks ago aided Leo's also shot while in his mother's car and a California highway during a suspected road rage confrontation. So far this year at least 307 children under the age of eleven have been injured by gun violence a 129. Killed. But for teens ages twelve to seventeen the numbers are even more devastating nearly thirteen hundred injured and more than 500 losing their lives to gun violence in. In just the first half of the year in California some are outraged after a federal judge overturned California's three decade long ban on assault weapons. She's got a couple of funerals I don't. The reality it. How is where street news. Hour S station as spam injured amber ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.