Transcript for 10-year-old delivers art kits to children in need

The school year may have ended for a lot of students out there, but there's still a lot to be learned from my next guest. During the pandemic, my next guest has organized and donated art kits to kids in need. She's 10 years old. We're so excited to have Chelsea phaire with us now to tell us all about her projebt. Chelsea, thank you for joining us, what inspired you to start making and donating all of those art kits? About five years ago, I was on a vacation and I saw a lot of homeless people and I couldn't understand why they couldn't go home and my mom and my dad had a talk with me that everyone doesn't have a home, and since then, I have been asking, if we can start Chelsea charity, a few years later, I received a very elaborate art kit from a family friend, and my mom said, don't break those crayons and not everyone had these things. We had another talk, not everyone has access to art. That's so sad, art has helped me do so many things. And get me through the tough times in my life. That's what inspired to start Chelsea charity. Wow, you make us so happy just listening to all of that kindness and all of that intelligence just pour out of you starting at the age of 5 and you started this as you mentioned before the pandemic, and then you kept it going with another 1500 kits, who's helping you put this all together? My mom is a big part of my charity and my brother, he's the best organizer in the world, he's so supportive, and my dad, we have like an assembly line, like, my little brother will organize, my mom and I will make kits, my mom does the posts and ask people if there's any sites we can donate to and my dad, once we pack up the kits in a box, my dad does all the heavy lifting to the car and to the post office. I want to be a member of your family, I love that you have a supportive brother, too, that's icing on the cake there. How does that make you feel to do something so special for so many kids? It makes me really happy just knowing that I'm making other kids happy and spreading my art -- my love of art to the world. You're spreading that. And we want to do something for you. Before we let you go, we have a little surprise. Barbara's who creates wholesome food that tastes delicious, hear about the work you're doing, they're giving you $5,000 to Oh, my goodness. You deserve it. You deserve every penny of that, Chelsea. We're so excited to help you keep up the great work. You are doing so much for so many. Your reaction is priceless. Thank you so much for giving us so much joy today. Oh, my goodness. You're the best. Thank you so much. You're the best. Oh, and you know what, tell your parents thank you, too, because they have done a good job raising a wonderful young woman. Have a wonderful weekend. Thank you. Bye.

