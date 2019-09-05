Transcript for 10-year-old girl with special needs bitten by student on school bus

This is having your old Lillian Wald there she goes to lately elementary school. Her mom says she's developmentally delayed has never isms of a two year old and cannot speak. As you can see here she's crying in pain from the bruising on her arms. Green Bay Area public schools say it's currently investigating the video from her right back home yesterday. Lilly's parents say what she got off the bus Monday she was crying and holding on to her arms Lilly was inconsolable. So her mom wanted to call her down by giving her a bath. She loves Nelson got soothing to her. So I brought her home and I was getting her ready for the benefit to respond Chertoff and that's when I noticed the major bruising on her. Upper arm a lemurs bus lines representative says they have video recording are all Green Bay school buses and the bus drivers are allowed to step in if an altercation happens Lilly's dad says she was at an all special needs bus the sea was very. Her in the bus driver and that he couldn't hear anything going on our senior thing. Come on. She can't tell them to stop she couldn't get away issues and a five point cars heart harness car seat. She does have a sit there and take it and a bus driver wasn't stopping. Lynn says the school principal was able to watch the video from the bus he said it was gruesome and horrifying to look at that the girl wasn't. Brutally biting my daughter's arm. In a statement the school district superintendent says quote several administrators on myself immediately reach out to the family. And met with them to address their concerns and provides supports to ensure the physical and emotional wellbeing of our student. Walters says this could have been avoided had there have been an adult watching over the kids if. If you can't keep and I and these kids and their and there are special needs and union to bring somebody in. To have another two and I'll be watching the buster ever can't do it. I would like to see this not ever happen to another child. There were no other child needs to go through what I believe went through Lilly's parents say this isn't the first bad experience the leaves had on the box. Last year their daughter was completely undressed by a boy. Starting Thursday Lilly will be writing and a van alone with two adults to and from school. Her parents say for now that the only solution where Lily can stay safe. The school district says it's continuing to investigate and we'll look at bus procedures so this won't happen again.

