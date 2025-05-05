10-year-old killed by falling tree during storm in Atlanta
Six people, including the 10-year-old girl, lived in the home when a tree fell Saturday morning, officials said.
May 5, 2025
Testimony focuses on Karen Read’s blood alcohol content in murder retrial1 hour ago
Authorities investigate motive in Lady Gaga concert plot1 hour ago
Israeli security cabinet approves plan to occupy parts of Gaza, source says1 hour ago
Front-runners for next pope emerge ahead of conclave2 hours ago
What to know as collections restart on federal student loans2 hours ago
Storms hit Northeast4 hours ago
Trump says ‘I don’t know’ if he’s required to uphold ConstitutionMay 05, 2025
Jury selections in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial begins2 hours ago
Major flight disruptions at Newark Airport as air traffic controllers walk off jobMay 05, 2025
Israel vows revenge after Houthi missile lands near Tel Aviv airportMay 05, 2025
Over 30 people rescued from sinking yacht in FloridaMay 05, 2025
Countdown to the papal conclaveMay 05, 2025
Lady Gaga Rio de Janeiro concert bomb plot foiled3 hours ago
Student loan repayments resume4 hours ago
Lead contamination hits Milwaukee schools3 hours ago
Royals celebrate VE Day amid fallout from Prince Harry’s interview1 hour ago
What to expect in tonight’s Met GalaMay 05, 2025
Anna Wintour shares new details on 2025 Met Gala4 hours ago
NBA Playoffs: Warriors dominate Rockets in Game 73 hours ago
Jets beat the Blues in Game 7 double overtime thriller3 hours ago
Trump orders reopening, expansion of famed Alcatraz prisonMay 05, 2025
Trump says he’s not defying the Supreme Court over Abrego GarciaMay 04, 2025
'It kind of exploded': Witness describes fatal small plane crash in CaliforniaMay 04, 2025
Gunfire erupts at a family barbecue in TexasMay 04, 2025
America strong: Medical heroes throw a prom to hospitalized high schoolerMay 04, 2025
25% tariffs on cars and car parts are in effectMay 04, 2025
Trump family crypto firm raises concerns over potential conflicts of interestMay 04, 2025
Coal miners face health issues as DOGE slashes HHSMay 04, 2025
Surcharges on car parts now active due to tariffsMay 04, 2025
How the Trump administration is combating tariff concernsMay 04, 2025
