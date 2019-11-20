Transcript for 10-year-old shot at football game has died

And a ten year old boy shot while attending a high school football game in Pleasantville New Jersey on Friday has died. Mika Tenet was shot during the game the man who was the intended target was seriously injured. Six men now face charges in connection with the shooting the game was suspended but is now being played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

