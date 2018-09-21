Transcript for Over 100 fatalities in Tanzania ferry accident

I'm James only if ABC news life in London. This is Lake Victoria in Tanzania and rescue work is that are responding. What is false becoming a massive tragedy on Thursday Elson and a ferry that capsized spilling hundreds of people into the water. And so far over a 1092. Of died some of them children. The bodies are still being pulled out is still unclear how many were even on this overcrowded boat but fears are growing to as many as 200 could have drowned. Recovery efforts were halted overnight but it now resilient and look reports say had a capacity of a hundred. As many as 400 may have been on board but the problem is this the tickets at a may be among those to have drowned. And so the precise number it is difficult tonight cable's market day into the boat is Stoltz have been. Particularly overloaded with merchandise things like sacks of maize and on this and cement. Has been no official explanation for what happened. But it is fooled by it may have over time as it came in to talk when people rushed to one side to get off now. This isn't just any lake make Tanzania has about a 27000. Square mile surface area. Making it one of the largest in the world is his across three African countries and it really can be treacherous this isn't the first results of this kind. Forty maintained boats on nuns often capitalize on it the biggest death tell in 1996. When more than 800 people drowned. The very sad day indeed it. The people as they count the cost of another tragedy on that make. For ABC news life I'm James omen in London.

