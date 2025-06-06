$105M reparations plan for descendants of 1921 Tulsa race massacre unveiled by mayor

Monroe Nichols, who became Tulsa's first Black mayor in 2024, announced the Greenwood Trust -- a $105 million charitable initiative -- on the first official Tulsa Race Massacre Observance Day.

June 6, 2025

