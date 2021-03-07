Transcript for 11 arrested after hourslong standoff in Massachusetts: Police

I'm pleased and relieved to be able to report viewed at approximately 10:15 this morning. We were able to successfully resolve this situation through a combination of negotiation. And thump that tactical maneuvers. As a result that's we were able to place nine individuals. Into custody without incident. They join the two that had previously been placed under arrest earlier in the morning for a total of eleven arrests. Those individuals. Surrendered without incident TV state police opting members that we're at the scene. And I'd like to commend them for an outstanding job. That they did it what makes it would be them like assets really fine job this scene a great deal of discipline and makes it was exercised about it today. I can share with you that a number of firearms have been seized in not here we viewed the exact number. Two vehicles network at the scene are being towed from the scene they will be process pursuant to. What are the right search warrant. And only then will we know the exact number of firearm tendencies. I could tell you that firearms both long guns and and handguns. Are in plain view and now we anticipate those who sees. As you can see route 95 is now open happy to have that back open particularly given the holiday weekend. I know that the amp B and FB IC section had just completed its processing of the scene. Three imaging and grown over flight. Rock documented that C a memorial like that scene would be investigated moving forward. Asked to state police explosive ordnance disposal fractionally at the swept both of the vehicle prior to being towed. There was no specific intelligence related to IE easily improvised devices that are close up however out of but I think we wanted to make sure that those vehicles at that swept. Prior to being towed secured. Four evidentiary process. Motorists ran sitting on 95. What founding Wakefield area around a 57 mile marker. He'll exercise caution and expect some delays will be some ongoing police activities that you'll see in the area those activities consist. Predominantly of searches that are being conducted adjacent to the breakdown lane in the wooded area around that area we want to make sure that nothing has been left behind. That theme that we're confident the public will be safe is alive in southern concern. That there is you've heard there a number of guns. We are also working as an identification of these individuals. It's my expectation that all of them will be appearing in the movie district court on a variety of fire around and other charges. And we'll know that better once we know exactly what we have here they should be the island Tuesday morning will be putting out more information with respect today.

