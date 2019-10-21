Transcript for 11-month-old boy shot 4 times in grave condition

We had a horrible weekend of this weekend when it comes to violence. Serious shooting of an eleven month old navy and a killing of the two year Old Bailey dinner in their house on the we we need help from the public we need to city would do as much as we can do what we can't do this alone we need people to give us information. On who these folks off. I'm sure it's known who they are it's I know people or are concerned and afraid but. When it comes to children we I think we need to have this information so that we cannot these people can Wall Street. On the other issue frankly we're dealing with and that is the flow of guns. Into the city and other cities around the country. We have very little ability to deal with straw purchases of little ability to deal with gun show purchases people buying bags of guns and bring him into the city. Our police officers are working extremely hard to under dangerous circumstances taking Morgan will guns off the street than ever. It's just that the flow we can't keep up the flow of guns and they're so the federal government and the state government needs give us some relief so that we can can can you with this and more effective way.

