Transcript for 11 personnel have died from COVID-19: US Customs and Border Protection

CDE. We have lost eleven personnel. And the lying to duty because of Covert. Love it. Right now we still have over thousand city employees that are active positive for coat would. Right now. Under a CDC order that started march march of this year a public health order Atticus is important not an immigration enforcement. Stands for from a public health order. CBP is now returning. 91%. Of illegal aliens that are immutable to that order and we're doing so with under two hours. So this month current month. The total count of UACs would just over 3000. Family units was just over 2600. And single adults were at just over 43000. So that gets are told to again a little over 49000. And the the majority of the UACs. Have been return. And I think this is a critical element is that when we're talking about again this is it from a immigration enforcement standpoint. This is from a public health cope in nineteen standpoint again in force in the CDC orders so a a a child's everyone will those can carry Coke would just as much of it dole. So the issue is we want to prevent them from being introduced into our congregate settings and being further introduced in the country. And so that's why UDC's and chill UDC's and adult. Bolt apply to that CDC order and so we're trying to do everything we can to expeditiously remove them as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.