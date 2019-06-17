Transcript for 11-year-old boy describes moment he struck alleged robber with machete

He'd clean any pellet gun at me now live is located in our house. And I need trailers loaded until I just sat down and got my constant like he Tony did he. He went into the living room to grab my time tending trending continent. I'm wondering thing when I saw him trying to put it. I grammar and Kinney off. I'm. And him and only three. New York. And and they come in the door you Linehan who you speak. Illinois right. It went I relief passed and I mean that I mean I'm here about 1000 in this bothers to eat greens is he's still state predicting a. He's ready to protect its and I and I act. Well team. Always have your kids prepared yeah. And yeah. A year later this evening. Yeah yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.