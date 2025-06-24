11-year-old boy shot dead by park in broad daylight

An 11-year-old boy was shot and killed by a Minneapolis park in broad daylight, police said, and now investigators are asking the public to help find the gunman.

June 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live