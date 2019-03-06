Transcript for Nearly 12 million suffer Quest Diagnostics data breach

New again Quest Diagnostics has hired forensic experts to investigate a data breach that many affect. Eleven call at eleven point nine million patients. American medical collections agency that's a billing collections service provider. Says an unauthorized user gained access to the personal information of qwest clients. And that data includes Social Security numbers medical and financial information but not lab results. The quest to says it has temporarily stop sending collections request to handcuff.

