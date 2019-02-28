Now Playing: 12-year-old boy arrested over anti-Semitic graffiti at school: Police

Now Playing: Migrant child sexual abuse allegations revealed

Now Playing: At least 3 killed in NY train crash and derailment

Now Playing: Retired officer wants to find baby he delivered in 1994

Now Playing: Death toll at horse track rises to 19; soil tested

Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019

Now Playing: 2 arrested at airport after luggage dispute delays flight

Now Playing: An eighth grade cheerleader dies suddenly ahead of competition

Now Playing: This day in history: March 12, 2003

Now Playing: This day in history: March 15, 2018

Now Playing: Mother of man found dead in Democratic donor's home files wrongful death lawsuit

Now Playing: Fire department shows what happens when you park in front of a hydrant

Now Playing: A mom and her teen daughter were charged with killing five of their relatives.

Now Playing: Girl Scout cookie hero arrested

Now Playing: Professor's anti-cop comments exposed

Now Playing: Active-duty transgender service members testify before Congress

Now Playing: Great Dane gives birth to 19 puppies

Now Playing: Amtrak train with 183 passengers stranded in Oregon since Sunday

Now Playing: Man plans to live out 'golden' age at Holiday Inn instead of retirement home