12-year-old boy arrested over anti-Semitic graffiti at school: Police

More
A custodian discovered dozens of swastikas and anti-Semitic messages like "Hail Hitler" and "No Jews Allowed" written in chalk outside of P.S. 139 in Queens last Friday, police said.
0:22 | 02/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 12-year-old boy arrested over anti-Semitic graffiti at school: Police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61378286,"title":"12-year-old boy arrested over anti-Semitic graffiti at school: Police","duration":"0:22","description":"A custodian discovered dozens of swastikas and anti-Semitic messages like \"Hail Hitler\" and \"No Jews Allowed\" written in chalk outside of P.S. 139 in Queens last Friday, police said.","url":"/US/video/12-year-boy-arrested-anti-semitic-graffiti-school-61378286","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.