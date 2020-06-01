12-year-old dog adopted after 2,461 days in a shelter

Sandi, a 12-year-old dog, has finally found her forever home after she spent 2,461 days, more than six years, at the Marion-Grant County Humane Society in Indiana.
1:10 | 01/06/20

