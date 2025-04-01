ABC News Live Prime: Tue, Apr 1, 2025

Voters in Wisconsin and Florida head to the polls for high-stakes elections; Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey breaks Senate record for longest speech; inside the race to slow the spread of bird flu.

April 1, 2025

