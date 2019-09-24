Transcript for 13 children of fallen 9/11 firefighters graduate from FDNY academy

It is an emotional and excited graduation day for the FDNY. Fire commissioner Daniel Knight Graham presided over the ceremony this morning for 300 in one probationary firefighters. Those graduates include 21 children who followed their father's footsteps. Making this the largest class of so called legacy is an FDNY history. Thirteen our children of firefighters who died at the world trade center on September 11. The father of another six firefighters died 9/11 related illnesses. Two other graduates are the children firefighters who died in the line of duty though not related to September 11. This group is historic in another way as well. There are sixteen female probationary firefighters in this class. The second. Largest group of female firefighters to ever graduate from the fire academy in a single class. Oh when they're eighteen weeks at the FDNY training academy this class was extensively trained in fire suppression and medical response. Hazardous materials. Go collapse and confined space rescue training. Auto extra K should building inspections and procedures for engine and ladder operations in other words they do it's all.

