Transcript for 13-year-old arrested for allegedly stabbing classmate in Massachusetts

A frightening morning for a normally peaceful community around 730 at the Rockport middle school. Police say a thirteen year old boy allegedly stabbed a fellow student. The girl suffered serious but nonlife threatening injuries the suspect fled the scene. And officers launched a search of the area we're here we are feeding the birds. Nathaniel Mulcahy was with his two children in their backyard when he solid young man dredging through the swampy area behind the house. He didn't act like a neighbor because that they did waive. And when they saw us. He laid down in the mud looking he brought his kids back into the house and called police to snub. You don't you don't see somebody in your backyard. Early in the morning and then they diet to die down in the mud when you say hello to them the middle school was placed on lockdown during this search until the suspect was found and arrested. It's an incident shocking and normally quiet community. I feel more. Alert.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.