Transcript for 13-year-old double murder suspect turned in by mother after escape

A North Carolina teen accused of killing two people is now back in police custody after a full day on the run. Authorities saying the thirteen year old's mother turned him over to the US marshals fugitive task force late Wednesday night. She complained about a lack of support from social services pre dating her son's arrest. In the social worker than a mailing out what our prisons such a Cyrus is the now what's the problem in the new calling in every day. Minnesota Shannon Meehan no amount won't found a gun. The teen had been in a juvenile detention center since mid October police say he was being held on serious crimes accused of two counts of first degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He escaped custody Tuesday at a courthouse state officials say he was wearing leg restraints and no shoes when a guard opened to door in he ran. Despite his young age officials had said they had a high degree of concern for the safety of him and the public. Because of his prior history of assault in. And unpredictable behavior his family members who said they've struggled with the boy for years blame the authorities for his escape. That's now his while. And should put. Forward the team. Yours uncle tells our rally affiliate that UT ED his nephew showed up at his house still wearing shackles Wednesday night. While a teenager is charged with multiple counts of murder he has not been charged as an adult. Cover all ABC news New York.

