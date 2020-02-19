Transcript for 13-year-olds started fire that killed at least 1 firefighter

The city before it was identified fire captain Raymond Figaro 35 years old as the firefighters who. Was killed and in the city of portable favors where. Country Ruth started his career with portable city in 2007. Additionally firefighter Patrick Jones 25 years old has been confirmed as still unaccounted for fire for Jones. Started his career in with the city of Portland 2017. Immediately after the fire started members of the portable police department and the portable fire Marshall. Received information two young man ran away from library. Detectives with our department began an investigation even part of fire personnel. Determining whether this fire was accidental. Specifically we want to know if he's too young man had any pertinent information if he's seen something you know over could help us anyway. Our best investigation that is to the identification. A Q thirteen year old portable residents. Who have been determined to start this fire. Investigators. Last night located these two juveniles. Who were booked and insular county juvenile justice facility. On charges of arson. Manslaughter and conspiracy. Because this is an active investigation. Which involves juveniles. We won't be releasing more information on the investigation does.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.