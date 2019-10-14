Transcript for 13-year veteran police officer shot, killed

Today it is with a heavy heart. That I am announcing that Montgomery county police has lost one of our own. Officer Thomas. I'm earlier this morning he called out. On the radio that he adding countered disorderly subjects on the top level. Of the parking garage located. On ill to work that Finn street and silver screwing. When fellow officers arrived to assist. They found officer bomb both suffering from a gunshot wounds. Officer bumble was transported to the Washington Hospital Center where he succumbed to his injuries. We continue to investigate this event. And we would do everything in our power. To ascertain what transpired this morning. At this time we still have a large number of resources on the scene. We do not believe at this time. There is an immediate threat to public safety. If facts present themselves that change. They give us the belief that. There is some danger to public safety we will update the public immediately. Our major crimes division. Is conducting this investigation. And we are seeking assistance from the public. For anyone who may have witnessed any disorderly. Behavior. A row home. Though garage area of downtown so over spring at Fenton in Ellsworth are anywhere nearby. We would also request that if there's any one. Who had any contact. With officer Thomas bomb but this morning. That they would also content contact us. We urge you talked us contact us immediately you can call our non emergency number at 301. 2798000. Officer Thomas Volvo leaves behind his wife and two children. Please keep his family of friends in Europe thoughts and prayers in the days to come.

