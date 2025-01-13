14-year-old killed in 'unprovoked stabbing,' suspect arrested

The teen, Caleb Rijos, was walking to school Friday when 29-year-old Waldo Mejia allegedly attacked him, stabbing him in the heart and lungs, the NYPD said. Rijos was pronounced dead at the hospital.

January 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live