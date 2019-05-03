Transcript for $1.5 billion jackpot claimed one month before deadline

Remember that billion dollar plus Mega Millions jackpot last year well. The winner is apparently coming forward now on to claim their prize it's not too late. TJ Holmes is in sin sin bill South Carolina where the winning ticket was sold its TJ. Stephanie 877784124. Dollars that is the after taxes amount. That somebody here in this area is waiting to show up in his or her account today. I say his or her because we don't know the man woman or fan we don't know because even though the person has come forward or people have come forward. They have chosen to remain anonymous yes. South Carolina just one of a handful of states that law allows the lottery winner to remain anonymous so this winner has finally come forward and say yup I want to be rich. When I don't wanna be famous and I think finally come for because if you remember. The ticket was sold back in October that record one point five billion dollar jackpot. Now the person. As only a bullet left it was April 19 at the deadline they had to collect their winnings or they would force fit that one point five billion dollars in the money would then be re distributed to the 44 states. Who participate in the Mega Millions but they came forward in time probably just getting their ducks enrolled so now they've chosen that lump sum amount some amount. Which is going to be going to their count pretty soon the winner or the winning store here that sold that ticket actually. They are getting a 50000 dollar cut. See Jay Patel the owner here is that he's waiting for his money cities to get him about a week and also the state of South Carolina wins sixty will have million dollars in the tax revenue. From this so enough money to go around but good for them person is finally come for but they've come forward to say. I don't want to necessarily come all the way for just giving my money and give me my. Anonymity going to be going about my life lot of people here it's gonna vote. A little game people are. Guessing who it is they think they pieced it together they seek clues here in there with that maybe best clue. Is there whoever's house now has a moving van sitting out in front of it right about now. That's absolutely right who moves out of the neighborhood first that's strictly TJ Holmes in South Carolina for us thank you so much.

