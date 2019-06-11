15 minutes of daily exercise could boost world economy $100 billion

If every employee walked or jogged for an extra 15 minutes each day, the world could see an economic boost of $100 billion, according to a new report.
1:03 | 11/06/19

15 minutes of daily exercise could boost world economy $100 billion

