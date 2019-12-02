Transcript for 15-month-old among 5 shot to death at home

This morning around 1032 received phone call. It badly needed EMS and unlawful to respond to it location which is 3600 block of lithium. But I want when he seeks union and the incorporated. Community of Blanchard. Located within Polk County near the city of Livingston. Auto travel options did locate and find him. Several deceased six. Outside her residence. In somewhat of ovaries way. Bill subjects to appear to have been. Been killed by gunshot wounds. After other chicken to residents making sure there was no one else heard. Let people a suspect we did locate two other suspects to other persons and set the house were also deceased. In ourselves appear to be. That Eric Ghiaciuc. At this is pat there is there are no risk of innate. Nor are we at this point looking for release us makes. We want to commuted handled it. That they're safe bet there there's no suspect who was roaming around certain subjects in the house are at this location. Or organic fat is. Medical writing 872. Carlos blaming a 74. Infant. Langley hole in fifteen months. Asked who delighted. Age 27. In a Randy when aids 54. As a save these. Subjects have been taken to the and his office will want. It where we will be able to. Determine what the actual policy they. That it posted capital tablet independently of also hope it will be to figure out the active in this in this it's heinous crime.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.