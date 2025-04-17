152 dogs rescued from 'extremely poor' conditions in Utah

Authorities have rescued a total of 152 dogs living in “extremely poor” conditions from a house in Utah, officials said.

April 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live