16-year-old Arlington, Texas, boy killed by alleged bully

More
Days before Sam Reynolds was shot and killed on Feb. 6, he stopped his alleged killer from bullying another student.
1:38 | 02/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 16-year-old Arlington, Texas, boy killed by alleged bully

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"Days before Sam Reynolds was shot and killed on Feb. 6, he stopped his alleged killer from bullying another student. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68859596","title":"16-year-old Arlington, Texas, boy killed by alleged bully","url":"/US/video/16-year-arlington-texas-boy-killed-alleged-bully-68859596"}