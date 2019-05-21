16-year-old dies after apprehension at US border

Carlos Gregorio Hernandez Vasquez died at a border station outside of McAllen, Texas, after coming down with the flu.
0:24 | 05/21/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for 16-year-old dies after apprehension at US border
The FBI and several federal agencies are investigating the death of a six year old war from Guatemala who died in US custody the teen enter the US illegally last Monday. He was diagnosed with the flu over the weekend. That was found a responsive. Immigrant advocates are asking why he was held for six days instead of being transferred to a shelter he's the fifth miner from Guatemala to died. Are being picked up by border agents since December.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

