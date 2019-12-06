Transcript for 188 dogs living in squalor removed from home

Authorities rescued more than 200 dogs from what they're calling a massive case of hoarding in New Jersey were found in a home in hunter mid county yesterday. Thirty city animals were living in squalor and limited human contact almost no veterinary care. Unclear if any charges will be filed against a property owner some of the dogs are pregnant and struggling within factions. We're all being taken care of it seemed Hubert animal welfare center in hundred and counting.

