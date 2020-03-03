Transcript for 19 dead from devastating Tennessee tornadoes

This morning severe weather slamming the south. Several people have been killed after reported tornadoes of the Nashville area. Local officials say they responded to at least forty building collapses around the city with many others heavily damaged. Damage or damage to hot tub has gone the finish line is gone there's a couple trees down and a backyard. There I've also been numerous reports of roofs blown off buildings along with gas leaks in power outages. You can see the flashes from electrical equipment lighting up the sky significant damage was also reported John tune airport in west Nashville. People are waking up this morning to the aftermath on the ground semi trucks flipped over on the highway power lines and debris littering neighborhoods and streets. Sound like a freight train come due. And after immediately got glass side and the whole back to the roof is caved in the front of his came and we have no porch and all the houses and are straighter completely gone. Today more storms are expected. From Alabama through the Carolinas. Jerry Preston ABC news.

