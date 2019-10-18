Transcript for 1st all-women spacewalk makes history

Yeah yeah. That greeting from high above earth part of a historic moment. They think. Both of those astronauts seen outside of the International Space Station working to replace a broken power controller. Are women. They are bitten many other you don't think pocketbook plus. The first permanent full committee to live without all of the things. The first all female spacewalk completed by Americans Jessica near and Christina cook it short and cause to talk to president Donald Trump pork. The first sitting president to speak to astronauts outside of their vessel in space since the 1969. Moon landing. I just want to congratulate you what you do is incredible so you very brave people. You know per that it really just literally. The history making accomplishments celebrated across the planet beneath those humble women especially by young girls who woke up early to watch it. And PN's. Buyers it's really cool I mean vehicle leisurely here not just guys on lake stays think it's really cool thing ground someone. But the same gender as me being out there and space and in doing something that's OK I think. We can't be possible friendly to him. And the first all female space walk was supposed to happen in March but because NASA didn't have to medium sized space suits. They had to change those plans this was mir's first space walk and cooks board. Marcy Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.