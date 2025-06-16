2 of 4 ICE detainees who escaped from NJ facility captured: FBI

Detainees Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes and Andres Pineda-Mogollon, who also escaped Friday from Delaney Hall Detention Facility in in Newark, remained at large on Sunday, officials said.

June 16, 2025

