2 dead in Las Vegas Strip shooting after online argument, police say

A suspect had been identified, but not yet arrested, Undersheriff Andrew Walsh told reporters in a news conference.

June 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live