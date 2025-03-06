2 hikers rescued after being stranded for 3 days

Two hikers, who were stranded for three days after falling down a snowy cliff, were rescued on Monday near Idyllwild, California, Riverside Sheriff Aviation Unit said.

March 6, 2025

