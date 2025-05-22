2 Israeli Embassy staffers killed in 'act of terror' in Washington, DC

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim were identified by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar as the victims during a press conference on Thursday morning.

May 22, 2025

