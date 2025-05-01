2 kids, 1 adult struck by car outside church in Sullivan's Island, South Carolina

Two children and one adult were struck by a car outside a church in Sullivan's Island, a beach town just outside of Charleston, South Carolina, authorities said.

May 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live