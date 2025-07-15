2 killed when car swept away in flash flooding in New Jersey, dozens rescued

The victims were killed when their car was swept into Cedar Brook in Plainfield, city officials said. This comes days after two others were killed in severe storms in Plainfield on July 3.

July 15, 2025

