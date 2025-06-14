2 Minnesota lawmakers shot in apparent 'targeted' incident: Officials

Two state lawmakers were shot in an apparent "targeted" incident on Saturday, officials said. Their conditions are grave.

June 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live