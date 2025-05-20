2 students dead at University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Officials said it was an "isolated" incident in a residence hall.

May 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live